Hispanic-Today

Free bilingual business symposium brings resources to Detroit area entrepreneurs

Published: July 31, 2016
LifeLine Business Consulting ServicesTopics include the importance of a business plan, financial foundation, resource connection, market research and one-on-one business coaching

DETROIT – July 28, 2016 – LifeLine Business Consulting Services, in conjunction with Huntington Bank and the Southwest Detroit Business Association, is offering a free business symposium that will focus on business development and entrepreneurship. The business classes, which will include presenters and materials in Spanish and English, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Aug. 4, 11, 18, 25 and Friday, Aug. 26 at Huntington Bank located at 7760 W. Vernor Hwy. in southwest Detroit.

“As Huntington establishes our presence in southwest Detroit, we see firsthand the value of investing in the close-knit community of hardworking entrepreneurs and small business owners in and around the area,” said Huntington Bank Branch Manager Guadalupe Martinez. “The plus of being able to provide resources in English and Spanish means we will have an even greater impact here. Language issues are often cited by my patrons as the number one barrier to accessing services.”

The symposium will address the stages of building and growing a sustainable business with topics that include the importance of a business plan, financial foundation, resource connection, market research and one-on-one business coaching. This is a free program being offered to existing and aspiring entrepreneurs within the metro Detroit area.

“We are excited to bring business session and funding sources to the district and citizens of southwest Detroit,” says LifeLine President Dr. Nicole Farmer. “Many investment stories have highlighted the great work done in Midtown, Downtown, and the Villages of Detroit, but it’s also important to help other key areas thrive, and that can only be done through creating and supporting viable businesses and entrepreneurs with dreams of running their own business.”

LifeLine is a full-service business planning and management consulting agency serving small and medium-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, and organizations with an emphasis on minority and women-owned businesses. To date, LifeLine has coached more than 1,300 entrepreneurs in creating business plans and collateral materials, in preparation of loan applications. 

“For nearly 60 years, the Southwest Detroit Business Association has diligently worked to create meaningful programs and opportunities that support our small business entrepreneur,” said Southwest Detroit Business Association President Kathy Wendler. “We’re proud to support this symposium and are confident it will offer valuable resources to help advance business and build a stronger commercial district in our community.”

For more information about the business symposium, contact Monica E. Casarez at (313) 965-3155 or via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. 

Good news Yes No   This is a good news. Thank for share
